Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $55.87 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,163 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $55,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 674,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,880,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 129.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 86,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 48,771 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 59,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,187 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.29 and a 200-day moving average of $149.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Robert Iannone sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $279,439.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,326.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $82,543.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,984.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Iannone sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $279,439.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,326.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,024 shares of company stock worth $1,735,241 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

