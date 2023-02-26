Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $56.51 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $56,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,005,000 after acquiring an additional 143,765 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,410,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,555,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,458,000 after purchasing an additional 159,056 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,830,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,904,000 after purchasing an additional 222,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AME opened at $140.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.01.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

