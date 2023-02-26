Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 347.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.20.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $243.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.67. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $253.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.