Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 352.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Brunswick worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Brunswick by 140.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Brunswick by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Brunswick by 9.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.23.

Brunswick Price Performance

NYSE BC opened at $87.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $98.33.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.