US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Holdings Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 221.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 51.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in US Foods by 38.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 47,574 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in US Foods by 7.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 207,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in US Foods by 157.6% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $37.85 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have commented on USFD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on US Foods to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on US Foods to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

In related news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,351,718.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at $699,440.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,317. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.