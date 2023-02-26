Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,155 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after buying an additional 1,017,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Xylem by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 648,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,308,000 after buying an additional 398,855 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $102.40 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.09.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

