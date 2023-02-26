Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 80,726 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,726 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,031,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,490,000 after buying an additional 322,645 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,999,000 after buying an additional 231,976 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after buying an additional 117,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after buying an additional 98,316 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after buying an additional 74,350 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene stock opened at $215.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.72. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,046 shares of company stock worth $3,818,956. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.43.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

