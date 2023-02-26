Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 22,200 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Coupa Software worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 109.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 12.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,434 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,349,230.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,891 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $227,203.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,230.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,678 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Price Performance

COUP stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.16. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.07). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.