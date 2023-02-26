Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in agilon health were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in agilon health by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,862,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in agilon health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in agilon health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,235,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,522,000 after acquiring an additional 177,239 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in agilon health by 18.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in agilon health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,695,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,543,000 after acquiring an additional 50,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AGL opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.23 and a beta of 1.09. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26.

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $96,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $96,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,582.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,444. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

