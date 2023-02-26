Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Gray Television updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

GTN stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 7.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson purchased 68,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,042,217 shares in the company, valued at $18,572,306.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Gray Television in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Gray Television by 3,194.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,558 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Gray Television by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

