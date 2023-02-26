Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,351,000 after acquiring an additional 696,101 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 698.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 185,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 162,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

