Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Alliant Energy Stock Performance
LNT opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37.
Alliant Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.
Alliant Energy Company Profile
Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alliant Energy (LNT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.