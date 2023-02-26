Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 187.60% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $9.87.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,224,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,116,000 after buying an additional 5,213,675 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,289,839 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,608,000 after buying an additional 3,502,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
