Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 187.60% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,224,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,116,000 after buying an additional 5,213,675 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,289,839 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,608,000 after buying an additional 3,502,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

