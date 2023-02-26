DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $11,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,885 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,835,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Featured Articles

