Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Chart Industries updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $138.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.64 and a beta of 1.42. Chart Industries has a one year low of $107.68 and a one year high of $242.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

