Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.04 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising updated its FY23 guidance to $5.14-5.21 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.14-$5.21 EPS.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $101.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day moving average of $96.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,602,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after acquiring an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,731,000 after purchasing an additional 463,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

