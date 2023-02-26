HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.62 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62), Briefing.com reports. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE DINO opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.03.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their target price on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

