L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.14 on March 24th

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.14 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12.

L3Harris Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. L3Harris Technologies has a payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $13.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $210.15 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $342,413,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,178,000 after buying an additional 245,520 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 929.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 156,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,562,000 after buying an additional 141,192 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1,879.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after acquiring an additional 114,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

