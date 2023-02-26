Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Northwest Natural updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.55-$2.75 EPS.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $47.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 372.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 350,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $15,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,586,000 after purchasing an additional 277,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after buying an additional 226,118 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,946,000 after buying an additional 126,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

