PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.19-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PG&E also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.19-$1.23 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut PG&E from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. PG&E has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 11,517.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.