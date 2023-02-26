NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92-$2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $559.00 million-$569.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.82 million. NICE also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.28-$8.48 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $253.38.
NICE Stock Performance
NICE opened at $203.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. NICE has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $235.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.65.
About NICE
NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.
