W. R. Berkley Co. (WRB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 23rd

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

WRB opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average is $69.96.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

