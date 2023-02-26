HF Sinclair Co. (DINO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

HF Sinclair has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HF Sinclair to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of DINO opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

