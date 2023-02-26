FMC Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

FMC has increased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. FMC has a payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FMC to earn $8.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $128.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. FMC has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.70 and a 200 day moving average of $120.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after buying an additional 19,938 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in FMC by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $2,124,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in FMC by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,907,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,035,000 after purchasing an additional 162,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.