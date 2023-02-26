Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 119.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 128.2%.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

