Permian Resources Co. (PR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Permian Resources stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 4.53. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 31,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Permian Resources

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

