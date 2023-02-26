Permian Resources Co. (PR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.
Permian Resources stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 4.53. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 31,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
