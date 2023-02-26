Old National Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ONBPP)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Saturday, May 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.
Old National Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of ONBPP stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42.
About Old National Bancorp
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old National Bancorp (ONBPP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.