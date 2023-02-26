Owl Rock Capital Co. (ORCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Owl Rock Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Owl Rock Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.
Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance
Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.97. Owl Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.
Owl Rock Capital Company Profile
Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owl Rock Capital (ORCC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.