Owl Rock Capital Co. (ORCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Owl Rock Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Owl Rock Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.97. Owl Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Further Reading

