The AES Co. (AES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on May 15th

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1659 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

AES has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. AES has a payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AES to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. AES has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in AES by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in AES by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in AES by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.