Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (GAINZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on August 1st

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

NASDAQ GAINZ opened at $23.45 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38.

