Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.6125 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

Evergy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

EVRG stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 984.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after buying an additional 2,859,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Evergy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,390,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,348,000 after buying an additional 217,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

