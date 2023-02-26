Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 on April 28th

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$62.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$53.58 and a one year high of C$82.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7420417 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.08.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

