Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Alpha Real Trust stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.54) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.39, a current ratio of 45.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market cap of £73.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,159.09 and a beta of 0.29. Alpha Real Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.07 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 175 ($2.11). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.47.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

