GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $4.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $102,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

