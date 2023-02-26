TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

TESS stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $6.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 117,320 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 32,703 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

