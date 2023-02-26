The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 23rd

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

GUT opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $8.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GUT. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5,457.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

