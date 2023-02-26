Walmart Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Walmart has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Walmart has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walmart to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $142.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.50 and a 200-day moving average of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $384.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,865,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,166,407 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.