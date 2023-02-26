Aperam S.A. (APEMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Aperam Stock Down 1.5 %

Aperam stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aperam from €52.00 ($55.32) to €53.00 ($56.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aperam from €31.40 ($33.40) to €33.60 ($35.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aperam from €47.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($51.06) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Aperam to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aperam has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.87.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of steel and value added products. It operates through the following segments: Stainless and Electrical Steel, Services and Solutions, Alloys and Specialties, and Recycling. The Stainless and Electrical Steel segment produces grain and non-grain oriented steel products.

