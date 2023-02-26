Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (BPYPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.
Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPM opened at $18.40 on Friday. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.17.
Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile
