JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Declares Dividend of $5.00

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
JG Boswell Price Performance
JG Boswell stock opened at $852.00 on Friday. JG Boswell has a 52-week low of $820.00 and a 52-week high of $1,111.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $854.57 and a 200-day moving average of $886.64.
About JG Boswell
