Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTTW) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on March 15th

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Ottawa Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ottawa Bancorp stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Ottawa Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25.

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, ?Non-Residential Real Estate, ?One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto.

