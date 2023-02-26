Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CFO Sells $10,317.00 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) CFO Justin A. Renz sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $10,317.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,818. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $585.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.16. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

About Ardelyx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP raised its position in Ardelyx by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 1,885,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,406,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 714,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

