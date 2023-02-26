Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CFO Sells $10,317.00 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) CFO Justin A. Renz sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $10,317.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,818. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ardelyx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $585.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.16. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ARDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.80.
About Ardelyx
Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.
