Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RVSB opened at $7.10 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $152.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 419,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,548 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.