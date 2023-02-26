Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Trustmark has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trustmark to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Trustmark stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.81. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $225.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRMK. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

