UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTSI opened at $4.41 on Friday. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

