Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.83

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $5.29. Digital Ally shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 8,914 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Digital Ally from $2.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally

About Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 159.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

