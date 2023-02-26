Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 752,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

