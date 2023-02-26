Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $5.50.
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
