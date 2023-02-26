Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

