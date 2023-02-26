49,400 Shares in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.14% of SpartanNash at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 90.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $27.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.09 million, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.76. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

