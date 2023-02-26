Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 755,700 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 755,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Veradigm by 578.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veradigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veradigm Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $796,684.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $159,185.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,365.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $796,684.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares in the company, valued at $598,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Veradigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus upgraded Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

