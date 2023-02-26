Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 204,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Shares of CFFN opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 58.62%.

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 3,400 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 42,477 shares in the company, valued at $363,178.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

